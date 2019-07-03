Svitolina in a dramatic match defeated Russian and advanced to the third round of Wimbledon

| July 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Свитолина в драматичном поединке победила россиянку и вышла в третий раунд Уимблдона

Elina Svitolina

On the third season of the tournament “Grand slam” – Wimbledon strongest Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (No. 8 WTA) defeated the Russian athlete Margarita Gasparyan (no. 62 WTA).

The opponents took one set with the identical score 7:5, and the first party was won by the Russian.

However, to participate in the deciding set Margarita prevented the injury and the Russian withdrew from the match.

Svitolina has reached the third round of the tournament.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.