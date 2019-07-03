Svitolina in a dramatic match defeated Russian and advanced to the third round of Wimbledon
Elina Svitolina
On the third season of the tournament “Grand slam” – Wimbledon strongest Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (No. 8 WTA) defeated the Russian athlete Margarita Gasparyan (no. 62 WTA).
The opponents took one set with the identical score 7:5, and the first party was won by the Russian.
However, to participate in the deciding set Margarita prevented the injury and the Russian withdrew from the match.
Svitolina has reached the third round of the tournament.