Svitolina in front of Beckham lost in the semifinals of Wimbledon: the match highlights of the match
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina (8th position in the world rating) failed to reach the final of Wimbledon — one of four tournaments of “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of $ 49.4 million.
In the match on the Central court of London, one of star of the spectators which was the former captain of the England football David Beckham, our compatriot, met with the ex-first racket of the world Romanian Simona Halep (7th).
David Beckham watched the UPS and downs of semifinal
The rivals know each other well, because we have often met at the courts, and statistics of the confrontation was in favor of the inhabitant of Odessa — four wins (in 2017 in Rome, Toronto and in the match of the Federation Cup, in 2018 in Rome) against three from Romania (in 2013, in Sofia, in 2017, on “Rolan Garros” and in 2019 in Doha).
Tennis players started the match quite brightly, after drawing two games in as many as 20 (!) minutes. However, then Halep is a strong blow by the back line forced Elina to run the court and make mistakes that led to a given set — 1:6.
Unfortunately, to stabilize the situation in the second set, our compatriot failed and in the end, the Romanian General celebrated the victory — 6:1, 6:3.
Thus, Svitolina, earning 746,5 thousand dollars, failed to make it to their first ever final of the tournament “Grand slam”, but leaves Wimbledon with his head held high, updating personal record for this level.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter