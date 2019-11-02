Svitolina in the match-Thriller snatched Bencic in the finals of the final tournament in China (video)
On Saturday, November 2, in the Chinese Shenzhen will determine the participants of the final of the WTA Finals with a prize Fund of $ 14 million.
In the first semifinal confrontation came first racket of Ukraine 25-year-old Elina Svitolina (8th in the world) and the debutant of the final tournament 22-year-old Swiss Belinda Bencic (7th), three times previously opposing each other. In 2014 the Governor lost to the opponent in the us Charleston (7:6, 4:6, 1:6), and in 2019 tennis players exchanged victories in Dubai turned out to be stronger Bencic (6:2, 3:6, 7:6), and in Toronto — Svitolina (6:2, 6:4).
By the way, the fourth match against the Swiss women Elina came in the status of the first 2013 tennis player who has not lost in group final tournament a single set (with Pliskova — 7:6, 6:4, Halep — 7:5, 6:3 and the Kenin — 7:5,7:6). Six years ago succeeded Serena Williams, who won the tournament in 2013.
This time in the first set rivals confidently took their submission, while the Swiss did break in the sixth game and took the lead 4:2. To the credit of Elina, she was able to rectify the situation (4:4), but after Bencic because of the pain in the back turned to the doctor, still lost their first game in the tournament — 5:7.
In the second set, Elina took the lead 3:1 and eventually managed to put the squeeze on Bencic — 6:3.
The fate of the finals were decided in a decisive game, in which Svitolina again showed character and skill. With the score 4:1 in favor of the Ukrainian Swiss stopped the fight. Good Job, Elina!
“You never want to finish the match that way. It’s hard to watch when the competitor is removed due to injury. I think that for Belinda it was a difficult moment. This is the end of the season, one of the largest tournaments you want to play as best as possible. Let’s hope she can recover and be in shape for the next season.
About my finals, before the start of the competition I expect it will be very difficult matches. This is the last tournament of the season and tomorrow I will have the last match of the season. It will be a tough meeting, but I’ll leave all the power on the court to once again raise the trophy of the champion”, — said Elina Svitolina.
By the way, the second consecutive exit in the final of the tournament brought Svitolina 2.4 million dollars. In the final confrontation, the Governor November 3 at 12:00 fight with the leader of the world ranking Australian Ashleigh Barty, who in the semi-final was stronger than the Czech Carolina pliskova (2nd) — 4:6, 6:2, 6:3.
Note that earlier Svitolina and Barty had previously spent five face to face meetings and all won Ukrainka: in 2017, match of the fed Cup Ukraine — Australia— 4:6, 6:1, 6:2, Wimbledon 7:5,7:6 (8), and the tournament in Beijing — 6:4, 6:2, in 2018 at the competition in Miami — 7:5, 6:4 and in 2019 the tournament in Indian wells— 7:6 (8), 5:7, 6:4.
