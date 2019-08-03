Svitolina incredibly lost the quarterfinal match of the tournament in San Jose, winning 6:1, 5:2 (video)

| August 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina finished performances on hard courts tournament in San Jose.

In the match of 1/4 final of the 24-year-old Ukrainian lost to the Greek Mary Saccary 6:1, 6:7(3-7), 3:6.

Note that in the second set Svitolina had four match points – three when the score was 5:3 and another with the score 5:4.

The meeting lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes.

