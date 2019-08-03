Svitolina incredibly lost the quarterfinal match of the tournament in San Jose, winning 6:1, 5:2 (video)
August 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina finished performances on hard courts tournament in San Jose.
In the match of 1/4 final of the 24-year-old Ukrainian lost to the Greek Mary Saccary 6:1, 6:7(3-7), 3:6.
Note that in the second set Svitolina had four match points – three when the score was 5:3 and another with the score 5:4.
The meeting lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes.
Loading...
READ In the Macau Cup team in protest against the withdrawal of the team from the selection for the 2022 world Cup, has scored 39 goals in one match (video)