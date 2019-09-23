Svitolina is not enough of one position in the title race to take part in the Final tournament of the WTA
Elina Svitolina
Defending champion of the Final tournament WTA, Elina Svitolina continues to fight for the right to defend his title.
In the race for the Final of the WTA tournament the first racket of Ukraine climbed one position in the title race and now holds ninth place in the ranking.
Svitolina over the past week bypassed the Dutchwoman Kiki of Bertens and close to 23 points to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, which occupies the 8-th position. It is the “Magnificent eight” players qualifies to the Final tournament, which will start on 28 October in China’s Shenzhen.
Note that already packing their bags to China, the Australian Ashley Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.
The title race:
- Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 5476
- Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5256
- Simona Halep (Romania) 4792
- Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 4727
- Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4246
- Serena Williams (USA) 3935
- Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3836
- Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 3615
- Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 3592
- Kiki Of Bertens (Netherlands) 3580
- Johanna Konta (Britain) 2880
- Sofia Kenin (USA) 2595
At the same time in the updated WTA rankings, Svitolina continues to take 3rd place.
However, for Ukrainian tennis players over the week there have been a few notable changes.
Dayana Yastremsky once again updated his personal record, one position having improved its position from 28th to 27th.
33 the position of their position in the ranking improved the Martha Kostiuk, who reached the final of the ITF tournament series in France.
The WTA rankings:
- Ashleigh Barty (Australia, 6446)
- Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic, 6125)
- Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 5160)
- Naomi Osaka (Japan 5011)
- Bianca Andreescu (Canada, 4835)
- Simona Halep (Romania, 4803)
- Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 4326)
- Kiki Of Bertens (Netherlands, 4325)
- Serena Williams (USA, 3935)
- Belinda Bencic (Switzerland, 3738)
…
- 27. Dayana Yastremsky (+1, 1795)
- 68. Lesya Tsurenko (907)
- 77. Kateryna Kozlova (-5, 804)
- 142. Katerina Zavacka (-3, 448)
- 177. Angelina Kalinina (+3, 345)
- 182. Martha Kostiuk, (+33, 338)