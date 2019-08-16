Svitolina is the second time in a week lost 20-year-old American: a video of the match

August 16, 2019 | Sport
Свитолина второй раз за неделю проиграла 20-летней американке: видеообзор матча

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa, occupying seventh place in the women’s world ranking, finished performances on tournament in Cincinnati with a prize Fund of 2.94 million dollars.

In the third round, our compatriot, met with 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin (the 22nd), which lost a week ago in Toronto, Canada — 6:7, 4:6. Unfortunately, to take revenge on the young rival Elina could not match again ended in the defeat of the Ukrainian in two sets— 3:6, 6:7 (3).

Thus, Svitolina earned for participation in the tournament 30 $ 300 prize. Note that, despite the early departure, the Ukrainian will rise in the updated WTA rankings for the fifth place.

