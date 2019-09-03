Svitolina is the second time in his career he reached the semifinals of the tournament “Grand slam”: the video of the match

| September 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Свитолина второй раз в карьере вышла в полуфинал турнира «Большого шлема»: видеообзор матча

The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world rankings, reached the semi-finals of the concluding tournament series “Grand slam” this year — the Open championship (US Open).

Our compatriot, met with British Johanna Contoy (16-I) which can be called easy opponent for himself. .

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr