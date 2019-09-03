Svitolina is the second time in his career he reached the semifinals of the tournament “Grand slam”: the video of the match
September 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world rankings, reached the semi-finals of the concluding tournament series “Grand slam” this year — the Open championship (US Open).
Our compatriot, met with British Johanna Contoy (16-I) which can be called easy opponent for himself. .
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter