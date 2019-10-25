Svitolina learned rivals in the group Final of the WTA tournament (photo)

Свитолина узнала соперниц по группе Итогового турнира WTA (фото)

Took place the draw for the Final of the WTA tournament, which starts on Sunday in China’s Shenzhen.

Eight best tennis players in the WTA race was divided into 2 groups – red and purple, each with 4 tennis player.

In the playoffs facing the top two spots.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who is the current champion of the tournament, came in the Purple group.

Red group:

  • Ashleigh Barty (Australia)
  • Naomi Osaka (Japan)
  • Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
  • Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

Purple group:

  • Carolyn Pliskova (Czech Republic)
  • Bianca Andreescu (Canada)
  • Simona Halep (Romania)
  • ELINA SVITOLINA (UKRAINE)

Semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, November 2 and the finals will be held on Sunday, November 3.

Svitolina his first match Dinamo will play on Monday against Pliskova.

