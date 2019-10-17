Svitolina left “Kremlin Cup”
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina leaves the “Kremlin Cup” after his first match in the tournament.
In the second round, the Ukrainian met with Russian Veronica Kudermetova and lost in three sets 2:6, 6:1, 5:7.
However, the defeat Svitolina in Moscow has not affected the contact Elina at the Final of the WTA tournament, which takes place from 27 October to 3 November in Shenzhen – Ukrainian qualify, according to the official website of the Women’s tennis Association.
Svitolina hit the top 8 players of the season in singles, joining Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova.
We will remind, for the first time, Svitolina got the WTA Finals in 2017.
In 2018, she became the champion of the tournament, beating in the final American Sloane Stephens.
We will add that earlier “the Kremlin Cup” has left the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky.