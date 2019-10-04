Svitolina lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Beijing
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (WTA, 3) lost to the Dutchwoman Kiki of Bertens (WTA 8) in the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Beijing 6:7(6-8), 2:6.
The match lasted an hour and 40 minutes.
Note that in the first set, the Ukrainian has demonstrated a willful character, losing 1:4, she was able to win. However, on a tie-break played stronger than her opponent.
In the second set, the third racket of the world has not managed to impose the struggle of Bertens.
Thus, Elina could not “take revenge” for Dayana Yastremsky, which the Dutch knocked out early in a tournament.
In the semifinals, Kiki will meet with the first racket of the world, Australian Ashleigh Barty, who beat Czech Petra Kvitova 4:6, 6:4, 6:3.