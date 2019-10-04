Svitolina lost in the quarterfinals of the tournament in China (video)
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa, occupying third place in the world women ranking, stopped speaking at the prestigious tournament in Beijing (China) with a prize Fund of 8 million 825 thousand dollars.
In the quarterfinals the rival of our compatriot was Kiki of Bertens from the Netherlands (8th). glides through second set against Svitolina, 7-6(6), 6-2, to advance to the semi-finals at the @ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/11SBiWsek6
— WTA (@WTA) October 4, 2019.
For their participation in the tournament our compatriot has earned 178 665 dollars in prize money.
Note that another Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky continued performance in Beijing in doubles. Together with Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia our compatriot made it to the semifinals, where he will play with his sisters Caroline and Christine Leskoviku from the Czech Republic.
