Svitolina lost to Russian in a tense match at the Kremlin Cup (video)
The best tennis player from Odessa Ukraine Elina Svitolina, ranked the fourth place in world rating list, are unable to overcome the stage of 1/8 final of the Kremlin Cup held in Moscow, with a prize Fund of $ 1,032 million.
Our compatriot, met with Russian Veronica Kudermetova (42-I), which were not previously crossed paths on the tennis courts in official tournaments. Elina started the game badly and lost the first set. Then Svitolina confidently gathered and leveled the score. In the final set tennis players were level, but “finish” is stronger still was the Russian— 2:6, 6:1, 5:7.
For participation in the competition, where Elina began to struggle as the first “seeded” with a second round, Ukrainian 840 earned 14 dollars and can now prepare for the final tournament which will be held in Chinese Shenzhen from October 27 to November 3
Also on the stage of the 1/8 finals ended up fighting in the tournament other Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky (28th). 19-year-old tennis player has conceded in three sets to the Belgian Kirsten Flipkens (120-I) — 3:6, 6:3, 3:6.
.
Photo By Jimmie 48
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter