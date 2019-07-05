Svitolina made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon (video)
Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position of the world women’s rankings, made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon, one of the four tournaments of the Grand slam, with a total prize Fund of which amounts to 49.4 million dollars.
Scoring in the match with Russian Maria Gasparyan its anniversary, the 50th, the victory in the tournament series “Grand slam”, our compatriot confronted Mary Saccary from Greece (32nd), which previously courts in official competitions do not overlap. The fight was hard. In the first set, conceding with the score 1:3, Elina won five games in a row and took a party, and the second battled back from 3:5, had two match-Bolla, but in the end the tie-break, nerves proved stronger opponent. In the decisive game of our compatriot managed to collect will in a fist and took two games on the Greek women innings won the match— 6:3, 6:7 (1), 6:2.
: Game Set Match :ElinaSvitolina ! Through to last 16 at Wimbledon Am SO happy! What a relieved reaction from Eli after winning ! (:Eurosport) pic.twitter.com/UrMYDHIkgk
— Elina Svitolina FP (@SvitolinaNL) July 5, 2019.
Victory over walnut tennis player, thanks to which Svitolina repeated his best result at Wimbledon (in 2017 Elina also reached the fourth round), our compatriot has earned 220 776 dollars in prize money. In the next round the Ukrainian will meet the winner of a pair of Petra Martic (Croatia, 24-I) — Danielle rose Collins (USA, 34).
Note that, also in the third round of Wimbledon, will play another Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky (35-I), for which it’s debut in the main draw of the tournament, her opponent will be Victoria Golubich from Switzerland (81-I).
.
Photo By Jimmie 48
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter