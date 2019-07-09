Svitolina made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon: the match highlights of the match
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position in the world women’s rankings, easily understood with Czech Karolina Mokhovoy (I-68) — 7:5, 6:4 and reached the semifinals of Wimbledon, one of the four tournament series “Grand slam”.
The rival of our compatriot in the previous round sensationally knocked out of the tournament for the third racket of the world, his compatriot and namesake, Carolina Pliskova, so easy match for the women of Odessa are not predicted. Tennis players faced each other at tournaments once — in February of this year, Elina in two sets beat the Czech in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Doha (6:4, 6:2).
Before the fight with Mohovoy from Odessa, the first Ukrainian to reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, said that finally she feels no effects of the injury and can show his best game. Elina started the match with a won game for the filing of the opponent, but then something went wrong. To meet the Governor succeeded with the score 3:5 in favor of Carolina, and won four consecutive games has allowed our compatriot to take the lead.
The second batch started for Svitolina not very good, but after two lost drawings Ukrainian gathered will in a fist and he took five games in a row, took the lead, and then brought the match to a General victory — 7:5, 6:4.
“It’s an incredible feeling. This is the first semi-final for me and to be honest, I didn’t expect it to happen here. It’s nice and I’m already looking forward to it. I had to fight with Mohovoy for every point, use your chances and just try to interrupt the balls through the net“, — shared his emotions after the historic Svitolina match for yourself.
Add that to the semi-finals, which became our compatriot first career tournament series “Grand slam”, brought Elina substantial prize in the amount of 746,5 thousand dollars. Rival Svitolina in the fight for the finals will be Romanian Simona Halep, who beat the offender Dianne Yastremsky Chinese Shuai Zhang (50th) — 7:6 (4), 6:1.
Photo By Jimmie 48
