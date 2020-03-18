Svitolina made the list of Forbes magazine
March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Elina Svitolina
The us financial-economic magazine Forbes presented a list of the most successful representatives of different walks of life.
In the top 30 most successful and promising representatives of the category “Sports and games” and became the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina.
Note that in this category was the age limit to 30 years.
Among the nominees also included a Spanish football player of London “Arsenal” Hector Bellerin, the reigning world chess champion, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Slovenian basketball player Luka Doncic, who plays in the NBA, “Dallas Mavericks”.
From the world of tennis, except Svitolina, an ex-first racket of the world Simona Halep from Romania.