Svitolina met a Boxing legend in new York (photos)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world rankings, is preparing for a performance at the U.S. Open, which begins next week.
Attending is mandatory for all participating in social events together with her boyfriend Frenchman Gael the Gael, our compatriot at a party crossed paths with legendary boxer Mike Tyson and turned into pictures with him. Note that the 53-year-old American was together with her daughter Milana, who is seriously involved in tennis.
Mike Tyson was with his daughter Milana who plays tennis
Add that Svitolina will play their first match at the US Open on Tuesday, August 26. Her opponent at the start of the tournament “Grand slam”, the total prize Fund which this year more than 57 million dollars, will be 17-year-old American Whitney Osuigwe (107-I).
Note that, except Elina, also in the main draw of the U.S. Open will be performing three of our compatriots. Dayana Yastremsky (33) will meet in the first round by Romanian Monica Niculescu (105th), Lesya Tsurenko (40-I) starts a battle with the German Mona Barthel (102-I) and Kateryna Kozlova (74-I) will have a meeting with one of the winners of the qualification.
.
Instagram Photo G. E. M. S. Life
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter