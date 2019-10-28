Svitolina — Pliskova online broadcast of the final match of the tennis tournament
On Monday, 28 October, the best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position in the world women’s rankings, began his speech at the final tournament, which this year is held in Chinese Shenzhen.
Our compatriot is the current winner of the tournament — last year the event, which took Singapore and Elina in the final beat the American Minister Stevens.
The first match in this tournament Svitolina holds within the purple group against the second racket of the world Czech Carolina pliskova. The last three face-to-face matches between the rivals ended in favour of our compatriot, and in General in opposition to the players a draw won games 4:4. In the other match of the group will battle canadian Bianca Andreescu (4-I) and Romanian Simona Halep (5-I).
Note that the final tournament started yesterday with two matches in the red group. Japanese Naomi Osaka (3) defeated Czech Petra Kvitova (6th) — 7:6 (1), 4:6, 6:4, and the first racket of the world Australian Ashleigh Barty dealt with the Swiss Belinda Bencic (7th) — 5:7, 6:1, 6:2.
Match Svitolina — Pliskova began at 12:30 Kiev time. For a video of the fight online, you can check on the website “FACTS” in this news.
