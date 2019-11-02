Svitolina reached the final of the WTA tournament
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina advanced to the final of the WTA tournament in the Chinese Shenchzhene, according to the WTA in Twitter.
In three sets Ukrainian, which is number eight in the WTA, defeated seventh racket of the world from Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.
Svitolina lost the first set, but then equalized, and confidently led the third party, but Bencic in the end refused to continue the match due to problems with his hip when the score was in favor of Ukrainian women – 5:7, 6:3, 4:1.
Svitolina won their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament and reached the final, where her opponent will be the winner of the second semifinal between the Czech Karolina Pliskova and Australian Ashleigh Barty.
On the eve of the Ukrainian athlete defeated the opponent Sofia Kenin with a score of 7:5, 7:6 (12:10). Svitolina is the second time in a row will play in the final of the tournament. Last year Elina won this trophy in Singapore.