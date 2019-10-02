Svitolina reached the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament in China (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying third place in the women’s world rankings, reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament in Beijing (China) with a prize Fund of 8 million 825 thousand dollars.
Our compatriot, met with 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin (16-I). The rivals have already met three times this year: in March in Indian wells were stronger than the Ukrainian, but in August in Toronto and Cincinnati already won the Kenin.
This time Elina collected the beginning of the match and won the first set thanks to one game, won on the filing of the opponent. The second batch of contestants were brought to a tie-break, in which the Ukrainian had three match points, but still lost. However, this failure only angered the Governor, and she pulled out the final victory— 6:3, 6:7 (8), 6:3.
The late-night drama ends at @chinaopen as @elinasvitolina finishes it — 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 against Kenin!#chinaopen pic.twitter.com/khu2RJYOAx
— WTA (@WTA) October 2, 2019.
“It was an extremely tough match, the conditions were very unpredictable, the balls were flying. We both needed to adapt. But I’m very happy that we were able to get back in the game after missed match points converted in the second set. It was a very difficult match and I am very proud of the work I have done today. About the quarter-finals with a picture of Bertens, we have already met several times, so I know a little of her style game. It’s great that I have tomorrow off so I can recover and be ready for the quarterfinals“, — shared his emotions after the match Elina.
Having made it to the quarterfinals, Svitolina guaranteed 178 665 dollars in prize money and in the next match will play against Kiki of Bertens from the Netherlands (8th), defeating the Slovenian Polona hercog (51-I) — 7:6, 2:6, 6:3.
