Svitolina showed, as he prepares to start in the main final tournament of the year (photo)
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa, occupying the eighth position in the world women’s rankings, is preparing for the start of the final tournament featuring the best tennis players in the world, which will be held in Shenzhen Chinese from 27 October to 3 November, with a prize Fund of $ 14 million.
Our compatriot has posted on his page in Instagram photo from a training court. “The calm before the storm“, — has signed a snapshot of Elina.
Also, the Ukrainian woman has posted on his page a video prepared by the WTA, which shows the path Svitolina at last year’s tournament until the final and lifting over the head of an honorary Cup. “Extremely excited about the fact that the third time will be the final tournament of the year. Ready to do battle!” — shared his emotions the player.
View this post in Instagram
Extremely excited about qualifying for #WTAFinals for the 3rd time Feel ready to F I G H T
Recall that in addition to Svitolina is also in the tournament will participate Ashleigh Barty (Australia, 1-I), Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic, 2nd), Naomi Osaka (Japan, 3-I), Bianca Andreescu (Canada 4th), Simona Halep (Romania, 5th), Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 6-l) and Belinda Bencic (Switzerland, 7-I).
.
Photo By Jimmie 48, Instagram Elina Svitolina
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter