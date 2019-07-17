Svitolina showed my boyfriend Kiev and Odessa (photo)
July 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The best tennis player of Ukraine 24-year-old Elina Svitolina, who occupies the seventh place in the world women’s rankings, after a successful performance at Wimbledon came along with her boyfriend Frenchman Gael the Gael home.
Elina and Gael visited his native Ukrainian city of Odessa, where he visited the international film festival, for the tenth time held in South Palmyra, and then went to the capital of Ukraine — Kiev. Photos from the Maidan lovers put on their joint Instagram page.
Recall that at the recent Wimbledon, the prize Fund of which amounted to 49,43 million dollars, Svitolina reached the semifinals, losing to future winner of the Romanian Simone Halep. .
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter