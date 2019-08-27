Svitolina started performance at the US Open with victory over 17-year-old American woman (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world ranking, started with a victory at the US Open final this year the tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars.
The rival of our compatriot in the first round was a 17-year-old American Whitney Osuigwe, which informed the Ukrainian woman met on the court. Special problems Elina has not experienced and easily beat the opponent in two sets 6:1, 7:5.
For this success, Svitolina are guaranteed to swell your Bank account 100 thousand dollars in prize money. In the second round it will have a meeting with the elder of the Williams sisters, 39-year-old Venus (52), which in his match easily figured out with a Chinese woman Chzhen Sissy (39) — 6:1, 6:0.
Of Ukrainians in the first round will perform Kateryna Kozlova (76th), who will meet American Taylor Townsend (116-I), successfully passed the qualification. But Lesya Tsurenko (40-I) was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of an elbow injury for the first time since 2012, the year will miss the US Open, where last year he reached the quarter-finals.
