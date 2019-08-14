Svitolina started with a confident victory in the tournament in the United States
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who occupies the seventh place in the world women’s rankings, successfully started the presentation at the tournament in Cincinnati (USA) with a prize Fund of 2.94 million dollars.
Our compatriot, having a high ranking, started in the second round when her opponent was Belgian Elise Mertens (23rd). and Soranou Diyas of Kazakhstan (80th).
Note that, also in the second round of the tournament in Cincinnati will play another Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky (32-I) — her opponent will be Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova (153-I).
Photo By Jimmie 48
