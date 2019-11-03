Svitolina stopped short of a second straight triumph at the final tournament (photo, video)
Sunday, November 3, in the Chinese Shenzhen decided the winner of the final tournament of year WTA Finals with a prize Fund of $ 14 million. Unfortunately, the strongest tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina failed for the second year in a row to climb to the top.
In the decisive battle 25-the summer inhabitant of Odessa met with the leader of the world ranking, won the “Roland Garros”-2019 23-year-old Australian Ashleigh Barty that Elina had previously won all five face-to-face duels. In 2017, Svitolina defeated opponent in a match of the fed Cup Ukraine — Australia— 4:6, 6:1, 6:2, Wimbledon 7:5,7:6 (8), and the tournament in Beijing — 6:4, 6:2, in 2018 at the competition in Miami — 7:5, 6:4 and in 2019 the tournament in Indian wells— 7:6 (8), 5:7, 6:4.
By the way, if Elina played in Shenzhen, his first in 2019, the final, the Australian, has already guaranteed himself the title of the first racket of the world by the end of the year — sixth (Barty won trophies in Miami, Paris and Birmingham).
In the first game of the opponent for a long time confidently took their submission, while Elina gave the Australian 10-th game, and with it set to 4:6.
In the second set Svitolina lead — 2:1, but then Barty on submitting Ukrainka aligned position and eventually brought the case to victory in the party, the match and tournament — 6:3. Not a day Elina.
In a duel with an Australian Ukrainian, unfortunately, ended their impressive 10-game winning streak in the final tournaments. The finals in China brought Svitolina 2.4 million dollars (Barty earned 4.42 million in U.S. currency). And if to consider that earlier Elina in 2019 funded your Bank account for another 3.2 million dollars, the season of the inhabitant of Odessa has been very fruitful. Now you can relax…
Elina Svitolina and Ashleigh Barty during the awards ceremony
Let’s add that this year Elina Svitolina will end the sixth line of the world ranking.
