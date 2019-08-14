Svitolina successfully launched at the tournament in Cincinnati (video)

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (No. 7 WTA) started the tournament series Premier 5 in Cincinnati.

In the second round match she defeated Belgian Eliza Martinez (No. 23 WTA) following the results of two sets – 6:4, 6:1.

In the third round, Svitolina will play against winner of the pair Sofia Kenin (USA) – Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan).

We will remind, on August 9 in the quarterfinals of the tournament WTA Premier 5 Rogers Cup in Toronto Svitolina lost to Kenin in two batches – 6:7 (2-7), 4:6.

