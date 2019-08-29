Svitolina successfully launched at the tournament in San Jose, beating the Russian Kasatkin (video)
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina won the first match on the WTA Tour after Wimbledon.
In 1/8 finals of the tournament on hard courts in San Jose (USA) Svitolina (No. 7 in the WTA) in two sets beat the Russian athlete Darya Kasatkin (No. 40 WTA) 6:3, 6:1.
24-year-old Ukrainian started the match poorly, losing the first two games, but then won 12 of the next 14. The match took just over an hour.
In the quarterfinals the top seed in the tournament will meet with the seventh racket of Maria Zaccari from Greece, which has already been beaten at Wimbledon.