Svitolina sunbathes on a yacht in Odessa: hot photos

July 19, 2019

Свитолина загорает на яхте в Одессе: жаркие фото

Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (seventh position in the world women’s rankings) enjoy the rest after returning from Wimbledon, where our compatriot for the first time in history reached the semifinals of the tournament “Grand slam”.

Visiting with her boyfriend, Frenchman Gael the Gael the capital of Ukraine, a couple went to the home for tennis players of Odessa. On the black sea coast lovers enjoy each other’s company, out on a boat in the open sea and taste the sea delicacies, sharing with your followers on Instagram with vivid pictures.

Свитолина загорает на яхте в Одессе: жаркие фото

Свитолина загорает на яхте в Одессе: жаркие фото

Свитолина загорает на яхте в Одессе: жаркие фото

Свитолина загорает на яхте в Одессе: жаркие фото

.

Instagram Photo By Elina Svitolina

