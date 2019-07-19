Svitolina sunbathes on a yacht in Odessa: hot photos
July 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (seventh position in the world women’s rankings) enjoy the rest after returning from Wimbledon, where our compatriot for the first time in history reached the semifinals of the tournament “Grand slam”.
Visiting with her boyfriend, Frenchman Gael the Gael the capital of Ukraine, a couple went to the home for tennis players of Odessa. On the black sea coast lovers enjoy each other’s company, out on a boat in the open sea and taste the sea delicacies, sharing with your followers on Instagram with vivid pictures.
