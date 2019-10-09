Svitolina third consecutive year, will play at the final tournament WTA (photo)
Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, ranked the fourth place in world rating list, will play at the final tournament WTA with a prize Fund of $ 14 million, which this year will be held in Shenzhen Chinese from 27 October to 3 November.
Officially 25-year-old tennis player has qualified for the final of the competition after Swiss Belinda Bencic unsuccessfully acted on tournament in Austrian Linz, taking off in the 1/16 final and losing the chance to catch up with our compatriot. Theoretically overtake Elina can bertens of Kiki from the Netherlands, but in this case, the Ukrainian will fall to eighth in the title race, which is also the entrance.
Thus, Svitolina, has not won this year, a single tournament, but for the first time in his career came in the semifinals of the tournament series “Grand slam”, the third year in a row, will play at the final competition with the participation of the best tennis players in the world. In 2017, our compatriot has won only one match out of three and stopped the fight in the group stage in 2018, having won five victories, became the winner of the tournament.
Svitolina will arrive in Shenzhen to defend the title
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter