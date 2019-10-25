Svitolina took a walk at the party and learned rivals for the final tournament (photo)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, occupying the eighth position in the world women’s rankings, prepares to launch on the final tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen, where he will defend her title.
In the framework of obligatory actions prior to the start of the competition, Ukrainka visited the gala evening, which was also attended by the best tennis players of the world.
Also Svitolina learned of their upcoming opponents. The Ukrainian was in the purple group, where they will play Czech Karolina Pliskova (2nd), Bianca Andreescu from Canada (4th) and Romanian Simona Halep (5-I). In the red group got Australian Ashleigh Barty (1), Japanese Naomi Osaka (3rd), Czech Petra Kvitova (6) and Belinda Bencic from Switzerland (7th). The semifinals will be the players ranked in their groups the first two places.
Add that 17-year-old Ukrainian Daria Snigur in the semifinal of the Junior final tournament, held in the Chinese Chengdu. Our compatriot consistently beat in the group stage all the competitors — Russian Oksana Selectedlevel, Belgian Elsa Jackmo and Latika Camille Barton, and now will compete for the finals.
