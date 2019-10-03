Svitolina updated personal record
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina at the WTA tournament in Beijing updated personal record for aces in a match, reports Btu.org.ua.
Elina in the match of 1/8 final against the American Sofia Kenin (6:3, 6:7 (6-8), 6:3) did 13 innings on the flight.
Informed personal record Svitolina was equal to 11 aces in the match.
In the quarterfinals of the Beijing tournament the third racket of the world will meet from 8-th racket of the world of Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands, who earlier knocked out the second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky.
We will remind that after an exit in the quarterfinals of the China Open Svitolina guaranteed to itself participation in Total tournament WTA.