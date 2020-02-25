Svitolina was again eliminated in the first round of the WTA tournament
Elina Svitolina
Seventh racket of the world Elina Svitolina in the 1/16 finals of the tournament series Premier 5 in Doha lost to the 29th issue of the world rankings, the American Amanda Anisimova in two sets with the same score 3:6.
The match lasted 1 hour and 3 minutes.
Ukrainian made 13 unforced errors and didn’t win a single break-point.
Previously Elina in the first round lost to Jennifer Brady in the tournament series Premier in Dubai – 2:6, 1:6.