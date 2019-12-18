Svitolina was in the top 4 for the award for best shot of the year by the WTA (video)
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina got through to the final voting for the award for best shot of the year by the WTA, the official website of the organization.
To claim a victory blow Svitolina in the match of the group stage of the Final tournament WTA against the Romanian Simona Halep (7:5, 6:3). He was named the best strike of Oct.
Except Svitolina to win the nomination three tennis players: the same Halep, her compatriot Patricia Maria TIG and Yoke Sviontek (Poland).
To cast your vote for the best shot of the year here.