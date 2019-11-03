Svitolina was unable to defend the title of champion of the Final tournament WTA (video)
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina failed to protect the title of champion of the Final tournament the Women’s tennis Association (WTA), which takes place this year in Shenzhen China. This was reported in Twitter of the tournament.
Ukrainian tennis player in the finals lost the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty of Australia in two sets 4:6, 3:6. The match lasted an hour and a half.
Barti first beat Svitolina. Previously tennis players met five times and all matches won by Ukrainian.
On the current draw in Shenchzhene Svitolina in the group stage defeated Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Sofia Kenin, and in the semifinals lost Belinda Bencic.