Svitolina will lose two positions in the WTA rankings, after losing the quarter-finals in Hua hin, Thailand (video)
February 14, 2020
Elina Svitolina
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina left the Open championship in Thailand, losing in the quarterfinals of the 84th racket of the world, the Japanese Nao hibino 4:6, 2:6.
Thus, for such an early departure from the tournament of Svitolina in the updated WTA rankings will lose two positions and drops to 6th place.
We will note, for last year’s participation at the tournament in Doha Elina got 185 points, and for the tournament in Hua hin Ukrainka will count only 60.
Ahead of Elina Swiss Belinda Bencic and canadian Bianca Andreescu.