Svitolina with a bum knee won the China ex-first racket of the world (video)
On Tuesday, September 24, the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina (third in the world), which last week because of a knee injury was unable to finish a match at the tournament in Guanzhou, again came out at the start in China, winning the second round match of the competition in Wuhan, the former first racket of the world Spaniard Garbine the Wind (26th) — 7:5, 6:2.
Note that during the first set, the 25-year-old inhabitant of Odessa was lost to eminent rival — 2:4, but, despite the problems with his right knee, showed character and snatched the party — 7:5. But in the second set, Svitolina put the squeeze on the Wind — 6:2. At the same time, Ukrainian tennis player to get even with his longtime rival for the defeat in may in the 1/16 final of “Roland Garros” (3:6, 3:6). The total score of duels Elina and Garbine was 7:4 in favor of the Ukrainian.
To reach the third round of the tournament in Wuhan with a prize Fund of 2 million 828 thousand dollars guaranteed Svitolina 29 695 dollars in prize money. A ticket to the quarterfinals, the Governor challenged in the encounter with the 69-th racket of the world, 34-year-old Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.
“I’m doing everything in my power to be ready to play in Beijing. My goal is to be healthy on the court. Among other purposes — the performance at the Final tournament. By far, this is my goal for the end of the season. But too ponder what to do, I won’t.
I had some health problems. Doing something better, then worse. If to speak about my injury, at the moment there is no specific solutions. That is, I could not play in Zhengzhou and Guangzhou, but decided to try it. Didn’t know that I would spend on the court more than 5 hours. It completely ruined my shape and body to the next tournament”, — said Elina Svitolina before the start in Wuhan.
Recall that the Final of the WTA tournament will be held from 27 October to 3 November in Shenzhen China.
By the way, just a few minutes after the success of Svitolina in the third round of the competition in Wuhan broke another Ukrainian tennis player — 19-year-old Dayana Yastremsky (27th in the world), which is a serious opposition broke the resistance of the 27-year-old American Christina Makkal (104-I) — 6:3, 7:6 (7). For a spot in the quarterfinals of the inhabitant of Odessa, already earned in the tournament 29 695 dollars in prize money, will face the winner of the match between the second racket of the world of Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic and American Amanda Anisimova (29-I).
Photo wta.com
