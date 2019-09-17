Svitolina with a confident victory started on the second consecutive tournament in China (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina (third position in the world women’s rankings), last week celebrated its 25th anniversary, started the tournament in Guangzhou, China with a prize Fund of 500 thousand dollars.
In the first round our compatriot, seeded under the first number, were to meet with Swede Rebecca Peterson, but she has withdrawn from the tournament. In the end it was replaced with a “localuser” Dalila jakupovic of Slovenia (151-I), with which the Ukrainian had not previously crossed paths in official matches.
Started the match Elina not very confidently, allowing her opponent to take the lead 2-0, but then won five games in a row and won the first set. In the second game the Ukrainian player already could not afford to make a mistake and brought the match to the final victory — 6:3, 6:3.
For his victory, which became for her 30th this season, Svitolina guaranteed 4 899 dollars in prize money in the second round will play against the Czech Maria Bokovoy (63-I), who beat the Chinese player Fan Ying Xun (243-I) — 6:3, 2:6, 7:6 (6).
