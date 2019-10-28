Svitolina with a win over the second racket of the world started at the final tournament (video)
Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (eighth position in the world women’s rankings) was successfully launched at the final tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen, with a prize Fund of $ 14 million.
In the first match of our compatriot, which is the current winner of the tournament, met with the second racket of the world of Czech Karolina Pliskova. Despite the higher position of the competitor in the ranking, the last three face-to-face match between the tennis players ended in favor of our compatriots (as a whole, in opposition to draw in the won games 4:4), and enjoyable for Elina series continued after the reporting of the match.
Although it all began for Ukrainian women are not so rosy — the first two games, including one on the pitch Svitolina, was a Czech. Elina first, but then rectified the situation, and in a tense tie-break (in General the first set lasted over an hour!) tipped the scales in their favor.
The second batch has already started with two in a row won by the Ukrainian games, but this time in the Czech Republic, leveled the situation on the court. Fortunately, Svitolina was able to take another draw of the filing of the opponent, and as a result, our tennis player brought the match to his overall victory— 7:6 (12), 6:4.
Through in two! @ElinaSvitolina defeats Pliskova, 7-6(12), 6-4, at the
Shiseido @WTAFinals Shenzhen pic.twitter.com/NvuiIkJmcN
— WTA (@WTA) October 28, 2019.
We will add that in another match purple in the group will see the canadian Bianca Andreescu (4-I) and Romanian Simona Halep (5-I). Svitolina his next fight will be against Andreescu Wednesday, October 30.
.
Photo By Jimmie 48
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter