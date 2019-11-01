Svitolina with the perfect score in the semifinal of the final tournament (video)
Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, occupying eighth place in the women’s world ranking, won the third victory in the group stage of the final tournament in the Chinese Shenzhen, with a prize Fund of $ 14 million.
Initially, our compatriot, ahead of schedule provided to itself an exit in the semi-finals, had to finish the group stage match against Bianchi Andreescu (4-I), but since the canadian has withdrawn due to injury, she quickly found a replacement in the person of American Sofia Kenin (12-I). Kenin defeats in a nail biting second set tiebreak, 7-5, 7-6(10), at the Shiseido @WTAFinals Shenzhen pic.twitter.com/DcnL1eOOSm
— WTA (@WTA) November 1, 2019.
Thus, Svitolina advanced to the semifinals, guaranteeing themselves a prize of 1.3 million dollars, and will meet with Swiss Belinda Bencic, who won the other group at the final tournament in second place.
.
