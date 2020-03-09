Svitolina won the first trophy at the end of 2018
Elina Svitolina
Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (5th in the world) became the winner of tournament WTA in Monterrey. In the final match of the first racket of Ukraine defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova (47th in the world) with a score of 7:5, 4:6, 6:4.
As reported by the SportArena on the way to the final, Svitolina defeated Danka Kulinich, Olga Govortsova, Leila, Annie Fernandez and Arantxa Rus.
Svitolina won the first WTA title since victory at the Final tournament in 2018. Last year the best result Elina was the final of the tournament, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty.
In doubles draw of the tournament in Monterrey defeated Kateryna Bondarenko. This book is a duet with canadian Sharon Fichmen. in yesterday’s final beat the Chinese-Japanese pair.