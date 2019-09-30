Svitolina won the hardest match of the tournament in China (video)
The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina from Odessa, occupying third place in the women’s world ranking, reached the third round of the prestigious tournament in Beijing with prize Fund of 8 million 825 thousand dollars.
Our compatriot, met with the Chinese van Apani (49-I), which in March lost in Miami American 2:6, 4:6. This time the match was intense. During the first set, the Ukrainian, for which the podium was sick her boyfriend Gael Monfils, twice lost games on their innings, conceding 0:2 and 5:6, but managed to translate party in the tie-break and win it. The second set is also not without nerves: inferior 0:2 and 1:4, Svitolina equalized and snatched a final victory— 7:6 (5), 7:6 (1).
After a grueling two sets, @Elinasvitolina takes the win against Yafan Wang, 7-6(5), 7-6(1)#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/CF2HV81UIa
— WTA (@WTA) September 30, 2019.
But Dayana Yastremsky (26-I) was unable to overcome the second round, losing in two sets to the eighth racket of the world of Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands— 6:7 (5), 3:6.
Thus, Svitolina already guaranteed the replenishment of the Bank account 85 980 dollars in prizes (Yastremsky get rich on 41 625 in us currency) and will compete for the quarterfinals with the winner of pair Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia, 40) Sofia Kenin (USA, 16th).
.
