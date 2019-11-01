Svitolina won the third match at the Final tournament WTA (photo)
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (No. 8 in the world rankings) won the third match of the Final of the WTA tournament in Shenzhen, winning with the score 7:5, 7:6 an American Sofia Kenin.
As noted by the profile publication “lawn tennis of Ukraine”, Svitolina became the first player since 2013 (Serena Williams), which came out of the group at the WTA Finals, not losing a single set.
American Sofia Kenin (No. 12 in the world ranking) made his debut at the Final tournament, replacing the injured group Bianca Andreescu from Canada.
25-year-old Svitolina is the second consecutive year, will perform in the semi-finals of the Final tournament.
Her opponent will be Belinda Bencic (No. 7) from Switzerland, which took second place in the red group. This year the girls played at tournaments in Dubai (Bencic to win) and Toronto (win Svitolina).