Svitolina won the tournament in China experienced a Russian woman (video)
The best tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, occupying third place in the women’s world rankings, reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious tournament in Wuhan, China with a prize Fund of 2 million 828 thousand dollars.
In 1/8 final our compatriot, met with 34-year-old Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova (69-I), at one time held second place in the list of the best tennis players in the world (although it was 12 years ago). moves past Kuznetsova, 6-4, 6-2.@wuhanopentennis pic.twitter.com/nZkekTbRg7
For overcoming the 1/8 final of the Ukrainian earned 59 960 dollars in prize money and now expects the meeting in the quarterfinals with the winner of a pair of Wang Qiang (China, 16) — Alison Risk (USA, 35).
Note that in the 1/8 finals will play another one of our compatriot Dayana Yastremsky (27th), which will face the second racket of the world the Czech Carolina Pliskova (tentative start to the match from 25 September — at 14:00 on Kiev).
