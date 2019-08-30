Svitolina – Yastremsky: where to watch “the Ukrainian Derby” at the US Open

In the night from 30 to 31 August at the US Open (US Open) final this year the tournament series “Grand slam” with a total prize Fund of more than 57 million dollars, will be held the “Ukrainian Derby” — Elina Svitolina, occupying fifth place in the women’s world ranking, will play against Diana Yastremsky (32-I).

We will remind, on the way to the third round, the best tennis player of Ukraine defeated young American Whitney Osigwe — 6:1, 7:5 and titled her compatriot Venus Williams — 6:4, 6:4. With regard to 19-year-old from Odessa, at the start of the tournament, she overcame the difficult match Romanian Monica Niculescu— 6:4, 1:6, 6:2, then confidently beat Swede Rebecca Peterson — 6:4, 6:1.

Earlier, our compatriots do not overlap in the intramural matches at official tournaments. In the upcoming game bookmakers see the favorite Svitolina, in the victory which gives a ratio of 1.51, while the success Yastremsky of 2.56.

The US Open in 2019, third round

August 31 (Saturday)

Elina Svitolina — Dayan Yastremsky 02:00* “Eurosport 1”

* the start time of the match may change, but not earlier

