Svitolina’s injury won match of the tournament in Canada (video)
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who occupies the seventh position in the women’s world rankings, continues successful performance at the Rogers Cup held in Toronto (Canada), with a prize Fund of 2.83 million.
In the third round, our compatriot, met with Swiss Belinda Bencic (12-I) which had previously crossed twice in official matches. In both cases, the stronger was the rival in 2014 in the us Charleston (7:6, 4:6, 1:6) and in 2019 in Dubai (2:6, 6:3, 6:7).
At this time, Ukrainka was able to interrupt an unpleasant trend, and still pull out a victory — 6:2, 6:4. It is noteworthy that the match lasted more than three hours — twice he was stopped because the tennis player took a medical time-out (in one episode Svitolina sprained foot, and had to apply ice and to bandage the leg), and there was a big pause, associated with rain.
For successful performance, Elina has earned 60 455 dollars in prize money and will play in the quarterfinals with American Sofia Kenin (29-I), which in its duel beat another Ukrainian Dayana Yastremsky (33) — 6:2, 6:2.
