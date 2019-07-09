Svyatoslav Vakarchuk first showed his wife and daughter (photo)

| July 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Святослав Вакарчук впервые показал жену и дочь (фото)

Famous musician and now politician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, who is running for Parliament in the upcoming parliamentary elections, were surprised by a rare family photo with his wife and daughter. On his page on Instagram, which started not so long ago, Vakarchuk showed a collage of photos with their family — wife Lala Fonareva and daughter. The picture was posted to the family Day, which is today, July 8, noted in Ukraine.

In a note to the photo Vakarchuk thanked relatives for their support.

Святослав Вакарчук впервые показал жену и дочь (фото)

“If not for my family, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you my relatives”, — wrote Vakarchuk under cute family shots.

Diane for 26 years. She is the daughter Lyali from his first marriage with businessman Vladimir Tarasyuk. Svyatoslav Vakarchuk never spoken about his personal life and talked about the woman. With Lala, they have been together for about 19 years. The couple officially married in 2015 and has secretly played a modest wedding.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.