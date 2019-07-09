Svyatoslav Vakarchuk first showed his wife and daughter (photo)
Famous musician and now politician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, who is running for Parliament in the upcoming parliamentary elections, were surprised by a rare family photo with his wife and daughter. On his page on Instagram, which started not so long ago, Vakarchuk showed a collage of photos with their family — wife Lala Fonareva and daughter. The picture was posted to the family Day, which is today, July 8, noted in Ukraine.
In a note to the photo Vakarchuk thanked relatives for their support.
“If not for my family, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you my relatives”, — wrote Vakarchuk under cute family shots.
Diane for 26 years. She is the daughter Lyali from his first marriage with businessman Vladimir Tarasyuk. Svyatoslav Vakarchuk never spoken about his personal life and talked about the woman. With Lala, they have been together for about 19 years. The couple officially married in 2015 and has secretly played a modest wedding.
