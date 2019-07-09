Svyatoslav Vakarchuk first showed his wife and daughter
Svyatoslav Vakarchuk for the first time published a photo with his wife Lala Fonareva and daughter Diana. Cute collage of pictures from the family archive of Glory published in the social networks in honor of the Day of family, love and fidelity, which today is 8 of July is celebrated in the world.
“Acbi not my family, I’m not becoming bi Tim, Kim je infections. Thank you, moï RDN! ❤”, — signed photo of Vakarchuk.
Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram — and always be aware of the most interesting news and showbiz magazine “Caravan of stories”
Diana — daughter Lyali Fonareva from his first marriage with the Lviv businessman Vladimir Tarasyuk. Now the girl is 26 years old.
With Svyatoslav Vakarchuk Lyalya Fonareva lived in a civil marriage of 15 years before 2015, the pair played a secret wedding. It was a modest ceremony, which became known in the network due to a congratulatory post from one of the musicians “Ocean Elzy”.