Svyatoslav Vakarchuk spoke about the difficulties in educating stepdaughter
44-year-old Ukrainian musician, the soloist of rock group “Okean Elzy”, and more recently, politician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk rarely talks about his family. His wife Lyalya Fonareva – not a public person, and that she has a 26-year-old daughter Diana, whom she raised together with Sviatoslav Vakarchuk – few people know, according to the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
And recently there was an interview of the artist on YouTube-the program Masha Efrosinina “Exam”. Among other things, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk spoke about the difficulties of adolescence, his stepdaughter, and also admitted that once Diana left the house.
“When Diana came home (was a very serious conflict) and said that you do not understand, and my girlfriend better. Then we said to her, “So go live with a friend”. And she was gone. Lyalya it is necessary to pay tribute, it was her this position, because even my knees were shaking. We knew where she was. And some days it was not. Two days later, met her Lyalin brother had subway and then he calls and says: “Well, you are normal. She’s not home.” Say, “Well it’s her choice. She wants it herself”. But he says: “I see that she’s not as brave as he was. Can you stop?”. But it was her position. Two days later she came home in tears and said, “Mom, I was wrong, I love you very much, I am very aware of all”. This did not solve all problems, but it was a turning point – Everest was climbed,” admitted Vakarchuk.
The musician said Diana was his own daughter, despite the fact that Svyatoslav is not biologischem father.