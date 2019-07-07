Svyatoslav Vakarchuk spoke about their concerts before the election
The leader of the party “the Voice”, musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk explained why his concerts of band “Okean Elzy” before the parliamentary elections — this is not a political agitation.
“In Kramatorsk, just two years ago we gave a huge concert at the stadium, which was not just free, but in this concert I invested my own money. It cost us in the area of 40-50 thousand dollars. The same concert we were doing for the residents of Severodonetsk and Mariupol. No politics then was not”, — explained Vakarchuk in an interview with Radio Liberty.
He also recalled that his group performed at the Euromaidan and will continue to do so after the end of the campaign in those regions where the musicians feel that people need support.
“About Kharkov we did there are also various concerts and will continue to do them on. I believe that we are bringing to people our positive emotions and give them what they need. If the concert of “Okean Elzy” is propaganda, it is propaganda for the Ukrainian high-quality European music, and we are ready to do this indefinitely,” concluded the musician.