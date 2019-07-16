Svyatoslav Vakarchuk told how to solve conflicts with stepdaughter
The leader of the Ukrainian band Okean Elzy Svyatoslav Vakarchuk conceals personal life, but family Day still showed the fans his family — wife Lila and stepdaughter Diana.
Diana is a 26-year-old daughter Lyali from his first marriage, however, brought her Vakarchuk. The musician says he believes Diana his daughter.
They live together, but with some problems encountered when the daughter of Ljalja was a teenager. One of such conflicts Svyatoslav Vakarchuk told in the Masha Efrosinina “Exam”.
Once Diana came home (was a very serious conflict) and said that you do not understand, and my girlfriend better. Then we said to her, “So go live with a friend”. And she was gone. Lyalya it is necessary to pay tribute, it was her this position, because even my knees were shaking. We knew where she was. And some days it was not. Two days later, met her Lyalin brother had subway and then he calls and says: “Well, you are normal. She’s not home.” Say, “Well it’s her choice. She wants it herself”. But he says: “I see that she’s not as brave as he was. Can you stop?”. But it was her position. Two days later she came home in tears and said, “Mom, I was wrong, I love you very much, I am very aware of all”. This did not solve all problems, but it was a turning point – Everest was climbed
See the full “Exam” with Svyatoslav Vakarchuk: