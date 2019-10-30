“SWAT” you tell me or not “SWAT”? “Ivan Budko” told about the beginning of the filming of the seventh season of the series
The team’s offensive series “Matchmakers” remains to capture a few scenes at the end of his seventh season. This was at a meeting with fans said one of the main roles in the sitcom Fedor Dobronravov.
ReadSelenski ruined love: the stars of “the Matchmakers” tried to create a family, and the producers intervened…
According to him, the shooting is scheduled for January-February and the summer of 2020, RIA Novosti reported.
“There’s a lot of things all beautiful and unexpected. Everything will be fine!” — said Dobronravov, not becoming to disclose the details.
Citite”Valyukha” from “the Matchmakers” — a bad example for a child? Became aware of a strange way of life daughter of the actress
According to some, the plot of the new season of “Matchmakers” will cover a period of five years. Share heroes will get a lot of adventure. In particular, they are transported back to the XIX century.
CititeSho there with the “Matchmakers”? Colleagues Mitya explained the situation with the series
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter